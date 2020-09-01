German jobless spike held down by government salary program

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s national labor agency says the unemployment rate edged up to 6.4% last month but, as in July, the coronavirus pandemic played no significant role in the increase. Jobless figures in Europe’s biggest economy have been kept down by extensive use of a government-backed short-time work program. The unadjusted jobless rate, the headline rate in Germany, was up from 6.3% in July. That rate stood at 5% in March, the last month before the impact of the pandemic was reflected in unemployment figures. In seasonally adjusted terms, the unemployment rate was static at 6.4%.