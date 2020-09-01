‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero arrested on terror charges, say police

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Paul Rusesabagina, portrayed in the film “Hotel Rwanda” as a hero who saved the lives of more than 1,200 people during the country’s 1994 genocide, has been arrested by the Rwandan government on terror charges. A well-known critic of President Paul Kagame, Rusesabagina had been living outside Rwanda since 1996, in Belgium and then in Texas in the U.S. Police didn’t say where he was apprehended. In handcuffs and a facemask, the 66-year-old Rusesabagina was shown to the press in Rwanda’s capital, Kigali, on Monday. Police said he will face terror charges. His daughter told The Associated Press that he traveled from the U.S. to Dubai last week where she alleged he was kidnapped and taken to Rwanda but did not provide evidence to substantiate the claim.