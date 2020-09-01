Jailed Zimbabwean journalist has virus symptoms, says lawyer

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A lawyer said a Zimbabwean journalist in jail for more than a month is “seriously ill” and exhibiting symptoms “consistent with COVID-19.” But prison authorities claim the journalist “is well.” Doug Coltart, a lawyer who visited Hopewell Chin’ono in jail said the journalist looked “visibly ill.” Coltart said that a private doctor who later assessed the scribe noted that Chin’ono was suffering from a headache, fever, and distorted taste, symptoms consistent with COVID-19. Chin’ono has been in detention for more than a month after he was arrested and charged with inciting violence for publishing on social media his support for an anti-government protest. That protest was foiled by the military and police on July 31.