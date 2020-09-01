Man dies in rollover crash in southeast South Dakota

BERESFORD, S.D. (KTIV) -- One man has died after a one-vehicle crash in southeast South Dakota.

The South Dakota's Highway Patrol says the accident occurred Tuesday at about 12:05 p.m. on Interstate 29, six miles south of Beresford.

The patrol says a 2001 Ford was Explorer was traveling northbound on I-29 when it left the road, entered the median and rolled.

The 38-year-old male driver, who was the only occupant, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the man has not been released at this time.

That area of I-29 was closed for two hours. The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.