Miranda Lambert leads CMA noms, Luke Combs’ streak continues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country star Miranda Lambert turns her “Wildcard” into an ace as she’s the leading nominee at the 2020 Country Music Association Awards, including entertainer of the year. Lambert has seven nods and is back in contention for the top prize again for the first time in five years. Country’s streaming giant Luke Combs continues his hot streak with six nominations, including entertainer of the year and male artist of the year. Pop star Justin Bieber jumped into the country charts and earned his first CMA nominations for “10,000 Hours,” his duet with Dan + Shay. Carrie Underwood, Eric Church and Keith Urban are also all vying for the entertainer of the year prize, after Garth Brooks bowed out this year, saying someone else deserved the prize.