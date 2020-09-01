MMCRU switching to hybrid learning plan due COVID-19 exposure

MARCUS, Iowa (KTIV) -- MMCRU Community Schools will begin a hybrid learning schedule starting Sept. 3.

According to a release on Facebook, the switch comes due to the high number of students at the RU center that have been forced to quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure. The release also says a high number of staff members at the MMC center have become symptomatic and are awaiting test results.

The hybrid schedule will stay in effect until Sept. 22 and will have half of the students go to school while the other half will be learning at home remotely.

In addition to the hybrid schedule, MMCRU says it will be placing restrictions on the amount of spectators at our athletic events beginning Sept. 3. School officials say this is because of the high positivity rate in Plymouth County overall.

The spectators restrictions will also stay in place through Sept. 22.