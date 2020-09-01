Morning sprinkles with afternoon clearing

We have a cooler morning with temperatures starting off near 50 degrees for many of us.



We also have some cloudy skies and a few sprinkles to light showers will be possible through the morning hours.



By the middle of the day, clouds will start to break up and we will be seeing a mostly sunny afternoon with highs topping out near 80 degrees.



There will be a fairly light southerly breeze at 5 to 15 miles per hour.



Clear skies will stick around through the night and, with light winds in place overnight, some patchy fog will be possible.



The temperatures will be rather inconsistent as we begin to see a fall-like roller coaster.



We will go over the ups and downs on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.