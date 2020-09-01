Morningside College unveils new COVID-19 tracker on website

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- A COVID-19 dashboard has been added to Morningside College's website.

The dashboard is now live and has the latest numbers from Aug. 24-30. To view the dashboard, click here.

Morningside's dashboard displays the results received through Morningside Student Health.

The counts are not a cumulative total, while isolation and quarantine numbers show only students identified by Morningside Student Health as being in quarantine or isolation on- or off-campus during the week indicated.

Once isolation or quarantine has ended for a student, they will be removed from the tally in the following week.

Data is posted weekly and updated on Tuesday mornings, though additional updates and modifications may occur as information becomes available.

At this time, Morningside College says it will not be providing updates every day.