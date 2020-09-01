Morningside starts quest for third straight NAIA title

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- With 29 straight wins and two straight national titles, Morningside is the dominant football team in the NAIA. The Mustangs start this season ranked number-1 in the country.

Last year, the offense led the nation in ten different categories. Quarterback Joe Dolincheck threw for over 4,000 yards and 49 TD's as a sophomore. A.P. Ponder is back for his senior season, after running for nearly 2,000 yards and 23 scores. Reid Jurgensmeier led the receivers with over 1,300 yards and 17 TD's.

"What's the best way for us to use A.P. and Reid and what Joey can do well," said Head Coach Steve Ryan. "It's just good having those guys back when you don't have a spring ball."

"The goal is to just to have a better year than you did in the past," said Dolincheck. "Numbers, you just kind of forget about and go week to week. I feel like I've improved on little details, footwork and stuff like that, and just working on getting my timing down with my receivers."

The defense will be led by lineman Seth Maitlen and Niklas Gustav, who combined for 26 tackles for loss.

The NAIA playoffs won't be held until the spring but the veteran players know what it takes to win.

"We come into fall camp with the mindset of getting better each and every day," said Maitlen. "Getting ready for that first game, especially with it being Northwestern this week, no one is really looking past week one."

"We do pride ourselves every year on trying to have one of the best defenses in the nation," said Gustav. "We're super excited to reload and get after it."

Morningside opens the season on September 12 against 6th-ranked Northwestern. That's a 7:00 pm game in Sioux City.