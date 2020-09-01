No. 5 Oklahoma still Big 12 favorite with inexperienced QB

The fifth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners have been Big 12 champions and in the College Football Playoff all three seasons with Lincoln Riley as their head coach. They are favored to win the league again, even with a fourth different quarterback in four seasons. That will be an inexperienced player this time, and not one who came from another Power Five school. At No. 14 Texas, senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger gets his last chance to win a Big 12 title. No. 15 Oklahoma State and No. 23 Iowa State are also ranked. Charlie Brewer and Baylor made it to the Big championship game last year.