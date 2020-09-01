Officials: Black man fatally shot after gun seen in bundle

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a Black man who deputies said was stopped for riding his bicycle in violation of vehicle codes was fatally shot when he dropped a bundle of items that included a gun. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Dean said the specific violations were not known. Dean said investigators had not yet interviewed the two deputies, but said when deputies tried to stop the man, he dropped his bike and ran. When they caught up to him he punched one of them in the face and dropped a bundle of clothes he was carrying. The deputies spotted a handgun in the bundle and opened fire.