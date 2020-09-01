Sept. 1: Iowa surpasses 65,000 COVID-19 cases

(KTIV) - There were 684 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases from 10 a.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state's dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Monday the state reported 64,713 total positive cases across the state, that number rose to 65,397 by 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The state's website says that of the 65,397 people who have tested positive, 47,382 have recovered. That's an increase of 728 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Officials reported nine more deaths within this time frame, bringing the state's death toll at 1,112.

As of Aug. 31, there are 311 total hospitalizations across Iowa due to the virus. Of those hospitalizations, 88 are in the ICU and 43 are on ventilators.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says the state still has over 3,300 inpatient beds, 457 ICU beds and 793 ventilators available.

In Iowa, 3,438 new tests were given for a total of 637,102 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. on Sept. 1, the Siouxland District Health Department says there have been 4,148 positive cases in Woodbury County, an increase of 17 since Aug. 31. Of those cases, 3,622 of them have recovered.

Noe new virus-related deaths have been reported in the county, keeping its death toll at 56.

The SDHD says there are 19 hospitalizations in Woodbury County with COVID-19.

Buena Vista County

Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, reported no new cases of COVID-19.

Thus far the county has had 1,826 confirmed virus cases since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 1,774 of them have recovered.

Thus far, the county has had 12 total COVID-19 deaths.

Clay County

Clay County, where Spencer is located, has not reported any additional positive cases, keeping its total to 236. Officials say 174 of those cases have recovered.

Thus far, Clay County has had three virus-related deaths.

A total of 3,026 people in the county have been tested for the virus.

Dickinson County

State health officials say Dickinson County has had no new virus cases confirmed, keeping its total at 424. Officials say 370 of those cases have recovered.

Dickinson County has had six virus-related deaths.

The state's COVID-19 dashboard says 4,407 people have been tested for the virus in Dickinson County.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County has had 745 positive cases thus far, with 437 of those cases reported as recovered. In total, 5,027 people in the county have been tested for the virus.

Plymouth County has had 18 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.