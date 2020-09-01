Sept. 1: South Dakota reports 240 more COVID-19 cases, 2,750 total active cases

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials reported 240 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

According to the state's health department, South Dakota's total COVID-19 cases have reached 13,509. As of Sept. 1, there are 2,730 active virus cases in the state, an increase of 66 since Aug. 31.

State health officials say 220 more people have recovered in the state, bringing the total to 10,832.

Currently, 78 people are hospitalized due to the virus. No additional deaths have been reported, leaving the state's death toll at 167.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had one new COVID-19 case reported, bringing its total positive cases to 52. Of those cases, 35 of them have recovered.

Thus far, Bon Homme has only reported one virus-related death.

Clay County

Clay County reported has reported 28 new cases, bringing their total to 372. Health officials say 178 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has reported two virus-related death since the pandemic began.

Lincoln County

In the last 24 hours, Lincoln County's total positive cases rose from 888 to 919. Health officials say 763 of those cases have recovered.

Officials have reported two virus-related deaths in Lincoln County thus far.

Union County

Officials say Union County has had seven additional cases, bringing its total to 270.

Union County has had four virus-related deaths, the most in Siouxland's South Dakota counties.

Yankton County

Thus far, Yankton County has had 22 new positive cases with 240 reported in the county thus far. Officials say 162 of those cases reported have recovered.

The county has had three virus-related deaths reported.