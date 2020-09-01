South Dakota reports 240 COVID-19 cases as infections climb

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Coronavirus cases continued to climb in South Dakota on Tuesday, with the state reporting 240 news cases, but no deaths. Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 198, almost doubling. The state currently ranks third in the country for new cases per capita, with 357 new cases per 100,000 people, according to researchers from Johns Hopkins. As schools reopened, the state has seen dramatic inclines in the number of cases statewide. There are currently 78 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and half of the hospital beds in the state remain available.