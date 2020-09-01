Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Bertrand def. Elm Creek, 25-15, 25-23, 25-18
Elkhorn South def. Omaha Marian
Fullerton def. St. Edward, 25-9, 25-11, 25-15
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Lutheran High Northeast
Lawrence-Nelson def. Palmer, 25-13, 25-12, 25-22
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa, 25-10, 25-14, 25-13
Syracuse def. Yutan, 25-22, 25-17, 25-21
Wallace def. Sandhills Valley, 25-20, 25-16, 9-25, 25-16
Adams Central Triangular=
Adams Central def. Seward, 25-23, 25-15
Hay Springs Triangular=
Garden County def. Hay Springs, 25-7, 25-13, 27-25
Lincoln Southwest Triangular=
Lincoln Pius X def. Millard North, 25-18, 25-16
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Pius X
Loup City/Arcadia Triangular=
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-18, 25-18
McCool Junction Triangular=
Hampton def. East Butler, 25-16, 25-16
Meridian Invite=
Meridian def. Deshler, 21-25, 25-15, 25-17
Championship=
Meridian def. Giltner, 25-20, 25-16
Consolation=
Deshler def. Red Cloud, 25-19, 18-25, 25-15
Nebraska City Quad=
Nebraska City def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-15, 25-14
Wilber-Clatonia def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-16, 25-17
Niobrara/Verdigre Triangular=
Creighton def. Osmond, 25-19, 25-15
Osmond def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 26-24, 25-18
Plainview Triangular=
St. Mary’s def. Plainview, 25-13, 25-23
Winside def. Plainview, 25-20, 25-15
Winside def. St. Mary’s, 26-24, 25-21
Sandy Creek Triangular=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Sandy Creek, 25-21, 26-24
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Sutton, 25-22, 25-23
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/