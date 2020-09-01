 Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

8:31 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Bertrand def. Elm Creek, 25-15, 25-23, 25-18

Elkhorn South def. Omaha Marian

Fullerton def. St. Edward, 25-9, 25-11, 25-15

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Lutheran High Northeast

Lawrence-Nelson def. Palmer, 25-13, 25-12, 25-22

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa, 25-10, 25-14, 25-13

Syracuse def. Yutan, 25-22, 25-17, 25-21

Wallace def. Sandhills Valley, 25-20, 25-16, 9-25, 25-16

Adams Central Triangular=

Adams Central def. Seward, 25-23, 25-15

Hay Springs Triangular=

Garden County def. Hay Springs, 25-7, 25-13, 27-25

Lincoln Southwest Triangular=

Lincoln Pius X def. Millard North, 25-18, 25-16

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Pius X

Loup City/Arcadia Triangular=

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-18, 25-18

McCool Junction Triangular=

Hampton def. East Butler, 25-16, 25-16

Meridian Invite=

Meridian def. Deshler, 21-25, 25-15, 25-17

Championship=

Meridian def. Giltner, 25-20, 25-16

Consolation=

Deshler def. Red Cloud, 25-19, 18-25, 25-15

Nebraska City Quad=

Nebraska City def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-15, 25-14

Wilber-Clatonia def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-16, 25-17

Niobrara/Verdigre Triangular=

Creighton def. Osmond, 25-19, 25-15

Osmond def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 26-24, 25-18

Plainview Triangular=

St. Mary’s def. Plainview, 25-13, 25-23

Winside def. Plainview, 25-20, 25-15

Winside def. St. Mary’s, 26-24, 25-21

Sandy Creek Triangular=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Sandy Creek, 25-21, 26-24

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Sutton, 25-22, 25-23

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

