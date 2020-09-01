Virtual learning in Miami-Dade halted by cyberattack, glitch

MIAMI (AP) — Officials say a cyberattack and a software glitch plagued Florida’s largest school district during the first two days of its virtual start to the school year. Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said during a Tuesday news conference that the district suffered a distributed denial of service attack Monday morning as a software glitch blocked access to the district’s servers. The Miami Herald reports that the glitch and attack rendered multiple online school district features useless and teaching nearly impossible. Carvalho says the FBI and Secret Service have been called in and subpoenaed the school district’s internet provider.