A warmer Wednesday with temperatures going up and down into the holiday weekend

Areas of fog have formed overnight with clear skies overhead and light winds.



Expect some pockets to be with us through mid-morning before we clear out with lots of sunshine for the rest of the day.



We will end up a little warmer today with highs in the upper 80s.



Winds for much of the day will be in the 5 to 10 miles per hour range but will get a little stronger late as a front approaches the area.



It will be breezy overnight with lows falling into the low 60s.



Skies will stay mostly clear overnight into Thursday with the winds continuing to get stronger Thursday.



Temperatures stall in the upper 70s Thursday but return to the upper 80s Friday.



