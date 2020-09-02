Airline crews report jetpack flier near Los Angeles airport

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration and the FBI say they are investigating reports from airline pilots that someone was flying in what appeared to be a jetpack as the planes approached Los Angeles International Airport for landings last weekend. The FAA said Tuesday that two flight crews reported the sightings as they were on final approaches to LAX around 6:35 p.m. Sunday. The FAA says law enforcement was alerted, and the agency is looking into the reports. An FBI spokeswoman says the agency is also investigating.