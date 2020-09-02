Akron-Westfield prepares to vote on renewing their SAVE tax revenue dollars

AKRON, Iowa (KTIV) - Voters in Akron and Westfield, Iowa will go to the polls next Tuesday to vote on the local option sales tax that benefits the Akron-Westfield School District.

But there has been some confusion on how this will affect residents in the school district.

The election is being conducted to give their communities input on how the school district spends funds, which are generated by sales taxes.

If the measure fails, then the previously approved use of the funds would remain in place until a second vote can be organized.

If the measure passes, the district can use the updated list of priorities to direct the use of the funds, and it would extend the approval date to 2050.

The outcome of the election has no bearing on residents' property taxes or any other taxes.

"What we've in the past spent it on are infrastructure needs that we have like a new boiler. We remodeled the elementary classrooms a few years ago. And we currently spend it on our one-to-one program. And we also spend the money on a new roof, new buses, things like that so they are to help the building stay in good shape," said Derek Briggs, Akron-Westfield Principal

Voting on the local option sales tax funds for Akron and Westfield residents will be Tuesday, Sept. 8 at the Akron Library from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

For more information on the revenue purpose statement, click here.