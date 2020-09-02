Australian barley exporter challenges Chinese ban

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A major Australian barley exporter barred from China in the latest trade dispute to hit bilateral relations says the Chinese are only now acting on grain shipments dating back to 2019. China on Tuesday suspended barley imports from CBH Grain Pty. Ltd., Australia’s largest grain-exporting company, saying the grain was contaminated. But the delay in China’s response to a sanitary issue adds weight to suspicions that CBH is suffering collateral damage from political tensions, including a dispute over Australia’s call for an independent inquiry into Beijing’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. CBH executive Jason Craig says the Chinese ban is over weed seeds in barley shipments to China dating back to December last year.