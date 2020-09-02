Bank of England: Return of UK office workers to take time

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England says there are perfectly understandable reasons why the majority of office workers have yet to return to their pre-lockdown workplaces despite new coronavirus guidance from the British government. An executive director of the central bank told lawmakers Wednesday that the need for virus-safe environments and the related issue of trains packed with commuters means office workers cannot return en masse to city centers. Meanwhile. the Bank of England’s governor says he understands why the British government is ending a salary support initiative that has kept a lid on unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic. He says the nature of the unemployment problem has changed from being “general” to “more focused.”