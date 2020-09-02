Belarusian journalists face charges for covering protests

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Dozens of journalists have gathered outside a police station in the capital of Belarus to protest the detention of colleagues covering a demonstration against the nation’s authoritarian president and an election the opposition sees as rigged. Several journalists from Belarusian news outlets were detained Tuesday on charges of taking part in an unsanctioned demonstration. They could receive fines or jail sentences of up to 15 days if convicted. After weeks of rallies that challenged authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko’s re-election to a sixth term with 80% of the vote, his government also has revoked the accreditation of many Belarusian journalists and deported some foreign reporters.