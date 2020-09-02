Des Moines police investigating man’s shooting death

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police are investigating the shooting death of a man at an apartment complex near Drake University. Officers were called to the complex Wednesday afternoon. They found a 36-year-old man dead from apparent gunshot wounds. The man was identified Wednesday night as Sean Newman. Police say they believe the shooter and the victim knew each other and there is no danger to the public. No other details were released. The death is Des Moines’ 16th homicide of the year.