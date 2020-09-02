Egyptian police: 7 suspected criminals killed in firefights

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian police forces have killed at least seven suspected criminals in separate firefights in the southern province of Aswan. That’s according to a statement from the Interior Ministry on Wednesday. The ministry, which oversees the police, said the shootouts took place in the city of Edfu on the west bank of the Nile River. The suspects opened fire on police forces as they were attempting to arrest them. The ministry said a police officer was wounded, without elaborating when the shootouts took place. The suspects were wanted over an array of charges that include attempted killing, drug trafficking and illegal possession of arms.