Germany says Russia’s Navalny poisoned with nerve agent

BERLIN (AP) — The German government says tests have shown “proof without doubt” that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok. Navalny is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics. He fell into a coma on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia on Aug 20. Doctors at Berlin’s Charite hospital last week said there were indications that Navalny had been poisoned. Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman said Wednesday that a special German military laboratory found proof of “a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group.” The Kremlin said it hadn’t been informed yet of Navalny being poisoned with a nerve agent.