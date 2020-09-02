India bans PUBG, 117 other Chinese apps amid border standoff

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has banned the widely popular Chinese mobile game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, known by the acronym PUBG, along with 117 other mobile apps in another move targeting China. The decision came amid soaring tensions between India and China following their deadliest standoff in decades near a disputed border. The government said PUBG and the other banned apps were engaged in activities that were prejudicial to India’s sovereignty, integrity, security and public order. Tensions have been high between the countries for months. Each has accused the other of new provocations, including allegations of soldiers crossing into each other’s territory.