Omaha extends rule requiring masks because of coronavirus

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha residents will have to continue wearing masks in public at least into October because of the coronavirus pandemic. Omaha’s City Council voted Tuesday to extend its mask requirement that was set to expire later this month through Oct. 20. Everyone in the state’s largest city is required to wear face coverings in most indoor public spaces. Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour said wearing masks is important now that most businesses and restaurants in the city have reopened. Nebraska reported 287 new virus cases Tuesday to give the state 34,674 since the pandemic began.