Pelosi says hair salon should apologize for ‘set-up’ visit

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she trusted the word of a San Francisco hair salon when staff told her they could take customers even though the city still does not allow indoor beauty services because of the pandemic. The Democrat called the visit a “set-up” and said the salon owes her an apology for misrepresenting city health orders. She is facing backlash after Fox News Channel aired footage showing the speaker walking through the salon without a mask on. Pelosi spoke Wednesday in San Francisco, at times getting testy with reporters’ questions on the salon visit.