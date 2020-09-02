Sept. 2: Nebraska reports 421 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts reported 421 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, which brings the state total to 34,995.

No new virus-related deaths have been reported, keeping Nebraska's death toll at 399.

The state's COVID-19 dashboard says 172 residents in the state are hospitalized, with a total of 2,027 Nebraskans who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

The state's total recoveries rose from 26,363 to 26,466.

As of Sept. 2, health officials say 369,391 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus and 333,970 of the tests have come back negative.

Cedar County

According to the state's COVID-19 dashboard, Cedar County has had 697 residents tested and 49 of them came back positive.

No virus-related deaths have been reported in Cedar County.

Cuming County

Out of the 1,189 residents tested in Cuming County, 87 tested positive for COVID-19.

No virus-related deaths have been reported in Cuming County.

Dakota County

In Dakota County, one new virus-related death was reported, bringing its total to 15.

The Dakota County Health Department also confirmed 15 new positive cases on Wednesday. The county has had 2,010 total positive virus cases since the pandemic began.

Dixon County

Thus far, 808 Dixon County residents have been tested for the virus. State health officials say 64 of those cases have come back positive.

Dixon County has reported a total of 2 virus-related deaths.

Madison County

Health officials say 610 residents in Madison County have tested positive for the virus. There has also been a total of five virus-related deaths in the county.

So far, 6,527 Madison County residents have been tested.

Stanton County

There have been 34 positive COVID-19 cases in Stanton County. No virus-related deaths have been reported in the county.

Officials say 372 residents in Stanton County have been tested.

Thurston County

Health officials have confirmed 228 COVID-19 cases in Thurston County. Thus far, there have been 1,580 county residents tested for the virus.

A total of four virus-related deaths have been reported in the county.

Wayne County

Fifty-six positive cases have been confirmed in Wayne County, out of the 982 tested conducted thus far.

No virus-related deaths have been reported in the county.