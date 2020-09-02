Shots fired, and 2 Black Florida men worry about justice

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Two Black Florida men say they were threatened with guns by a white couple, and are now questioning whether justice will be served. The men were dropping off a moving van rental last week in Tallahassee, Florida, when shots rang out from the darkness. The white couple ordered the men to surrender. Fearing for their lives, the men sped away in their pickup. Police officers happened to be nearby and partly witnessed the scene. The couple were arrested and appeared in court Friday on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.