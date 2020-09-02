The temperature roller coaster to continue for a few more days

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While it still wasn’t too humid today, temperatures did warm up with most of us getting well into the 80s.

A cold front moving in tonight won’t give us any rainfall like many of us would like, but it will cause the wind to pick up with lows staying around 60.

Thursday does turn windy and cooler with highs in the mid to upper 70s with lots of sunshine.

Our roller coaster ride does continue and I’ll have much more on that and our rain chances tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.