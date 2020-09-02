‘Tiger King’ star Carole Baskin to ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Like all cool cats and kittens, Carole Baskin is going to “Dancing With the Stars.” The reality TV star who became a pop culture sensation with Netflix’s docuseries “Tiger King” is joining the new crop of celebrity dancers that includes TV and film actress Anne Heche , former NBA star Charles Oakley and Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean. On the Netflix series “Tiger King”, Baskin, who owns a big cat refuge, sought to shut down Joseph Maldonado-Passage’s for-profit breeding of big cats. His nickname is “Joe Exotic.” Tyra Banks will host the upcoming season.