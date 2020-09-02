Tom Vint, retired AP sports writer, dies of COVID-19 at 72

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Tom Vint, who covered the dominant Nebraska football teams of the 1980s and ’90s as an Associated Press sports writer, has died after a monthlong battle with COVID-19. He was 72. Vint retired in 2005 after 25 years working in multiple roles in the Omaha bureau. Former colleagues remembered Vint for being unflappable under deadline pressure and patient when training new staffers. Family and friends knew Vint for his willingness to help others and his passion for coaching youth sports.