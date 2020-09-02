Trump, Biden will both mark 9/11 anniversary in Shanksville

WASHINGTON (AP) — Both President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will commemorate the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks in rural Pennsylvania where one of the hijacked planes crashed in a field. The White House and Biden’s campaign are confirming the appearances. It’s not immediately clear whether their visits to the memorial in Shanksville will overlap. But it probably will be the closest that the candidates have been to one another in months. The National Park Service is planning an abbreviated ceremony this year to minimize the spread of the coronavirus, and no keynote speaker or musical guests are expected.