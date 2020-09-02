UN says new polio outbreak in Sudan caused by oral vaccine

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization says a new polio outbreak in Sudan is linked to an ongoing vaccine-sparked epidemic in Chad. This comes a week after the U.N. health agency declared the African continent free of the wild polio virus. WHO said two children in Sudan were paralyzed earlier this year even though both had been vaccinated against polio. The agency said its initial investigations show the cases are linked to an ongoing vaccine-derived outbreak in Chad that was first detected last year. WHO warned the risk of further spread in central Africa and the Horn of Africa is high.