 Skip to Content

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Reynolds holds news conference from Johnston, IA

New
10:38 am Iowa News, Top Stories

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Reynolds holds news conference on derecho response and COVID-19

Posted by KTIV News 4 on Wednesday, September 2, 2020

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday at 1 p.m. from Johnston.

The governor's office says during the news conference Reynolds will be discussing COVID-19 in Iowa and the ongoing response to derecho.

KTIV App Users: To watch the news conference on KTIV.com, click here.

Click here to watch the news conference on KTIV's Facebook page.

KTIV will also broadcast the news conference live on channel 4.1.

Author Profile Photo

Dean Welte

Related Articles

Skip to content