Wheel-y mysterious: Hamster DNA find baffles German police

BERLIN (AP) — German police say they are losing hope of finding out who left on a train a box of vials with hamster DNA that caused alarm in the southwestern town of Heidelberg last week. Federal police sent a bomb squad to investigate after a train driver found the styrofoam box with three vials of liquid on a local train Friday. Forensic specialists later determined that the liquid contained genetic material from rodents. Officers had hoped to crack the case by publicizing the unusual find, but despite intense media interest the owner has remained elusive so far. A federal police spokesman said Wednesday the vials had already been disposed of as the cold chain had been broken.