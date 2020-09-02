Work starts to stop sewage flows into California from Mexico

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Work has begun on projects to stop a decades-old problem of millions of gallons of sewage from Tijuana, Mexico, flowing into the United States and polluting San Diego County beaches. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler said Wednesday some projects were just completed that will prevent millions of gallons of wastewater from flowing across the U.S. border, and a permanent solution should get underway next year. For more than 40 years, wastewater from Tijuana’s dilapidated system has overflowed and crossed the border, polluting the waters off Imperial Beach, a city of about 30,000 south of San Diego. The pollution has posed health risks to surfers, Border Patrol agents and even Navy SEALs.