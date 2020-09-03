Afghans return to games, parks, weddings despite virus fears

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — For 25-year-old Zohal Bayat, a member of the national female bowling team and a basketball player, it was not easy to be in isolation for more than 20 days with COVID-19 on top of a four-month lockdown. Afghans desperate for relief from endless war and now a pandemic that closed even the few recreational areas they can safely attend can again go to parks, wedding halls, swimming pools and gyms as the government eases a lockdown that has been in effect since March. Most people, without protective equipment, are out in the shopping malls, markets and parks and attending wedding parties.