Army Cyber Command completes its move to Georgia base

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The Army’s command dedicated to defending against hackers and other online threats has moved into its new $366 million headquarters in Georgia. The military held a dedication ceremony Thursday marking the arrival of the Army Cyber Command at Fort Gordon in Augusta. The move has been in the works for seven years and consolidates elements of the command that had previously been spread among Fort Gordon and Army installations in Virginia and Maryland. The Army’s top cyber officer, Lt. Gen. Stephen Fogarty, said uniting the command at a single headquarters will enable faster action in operations where speed can be critical.