Authorities: Bettendorf police officer fatally shoots man

BETTENDORF, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a Bettendorf police officer shot and killed a man who had threatened a child inside a home. The confrontation happened Thursday when officers responded to a report of someone who was bleeding holding a knife to the throat of a 4-year-old child. Bettendorf officer Keith Kimball said in a news release the man was holding a sharp-edged weapon when one of the officers shot him. The man died at the scene. Several children were in the home. No one else was injured. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating.