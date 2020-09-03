Mayor suspends officers involved in man’s suffocation death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The mayor of New York’s third largest city has suspended seven police officers involved in the suffocation death of Daniel Prude last March. Prude, a Black man, died March 30 when his family took him off life support, seven days after officers who encountered him running naked through the street put a hood over his head to stop him from spitting, then held him down for about two minutes. Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced the suspension of the officers Thursday. She said the officers would still be paid because of contract rules. Messages left with the union representing Rochester police officers were not immediately returned Thursday.