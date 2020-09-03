Can I get the coronavirus twice? It seems possible, though how often it happens isn’t known. Researchers in Hong Kong recently reported evidence of a person who got the coronavirus a second time, months after an initial infection. Several other possible cases have been reported, including a U.S. man who was sicker the second time than the first. Even if people can get reinfected, the World Health Organization says it likely wouldn’t happen regularly. Health experts generally believe people who had COVID-19 will have some immunity against a repeat infection. But they don’t know how much protection, or how long it would last.