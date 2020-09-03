COVID-19 outbreak reported at long-term care facility in Plymouth County, IA

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) -- A long-term care facility in Plymouth County, Iowa is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says Kingsley Specialty Care, a long-term care facility located in Kingsley, has reported 13 positive COVID-19 cases. As of Sept. 3, none of those cases have recovered.

KTIV has reached out to the facility, they are unable to provide a statement at this time.

Currently, Plymouth County has a positivity rate of 22.3% and has reported a total of 790 positive cases thus far.

One other facility in Plymouth County has reported an outbreak. The Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars has reported 32 positive cases among residents. Fourteen of those cases have reported.