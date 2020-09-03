Danes to change law saying non-consensual sex is rape

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s left-leaning parties have agreed to change the country’s sexual violence laws to allow sex without explicit consent to be prosecuted as rape. The parties represent a majority of lawmakers in parliament. No date for a formal vote was announced, but the legal change is expected to be adopted by the end of 2020. Under a deal reached by Denmark’s minority Social Democratic government and the left-wing parties announced Wednesday, Danish law would specify that sexual consent must be given voluntarily and as an expression of an individual’s free will through words or action. Sweden, Germany, Belgium and Britain already have similar laws.