Hilary Swank leads a mission to Mars in Netflix’s ‘Away’

NEW YORK (AP) — Before she went into acting, Hilary Swank was one of those kids who looked up at the sky and dreamed of blasting off to outer space. She got to pretend living out that dream in her new Netflix series, “Away,” in which she plays an astronaut leading a voyage to Mars. Swank’s character and her international crew embark on the dangerous mission as she leaves behind her husband and teenage daughter. The series shows what’s going on in space and back home. While it’s not a smooth mission, what’s not a factor is that a woman is in charge and Swank says she thinks that’s “pretty darn awesome.”