Hurricane Nana hits Belize, drives across Guatemala

PUNTA GORDA, Belize (AP) — Hurricane Nana has made landfall in Belize and it-s now pushing across Guatemala. as a tropical storm. Thousands of people were stocking up on food, water and construction materials as Nana approached Belize, and long lines stretched through supermarkets. Hardware store shelves were nearly bare as people bought materials to board up windows and doors. The U.S. National Hurricane Center reported Thursday morning that Nana was centered about 120 miles (195 kilometers) north of Guatemala City with maximum sustained winds down to 40 mph. Heavy rains were expected in Belize and northern Honduras. Forecasters say Nana will weaken rapidly as it moves inland.