In Kenosha, Biden to test his promise to unify the nation

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden’s core pitch for the presidency faces its most intense test yet when he travels today to Kenosha.

It’s a city wrenched by police and protest violence that makes it a microcosm of the nation’s election-year reckoning with systemic racism.

Biden believes he can use his trip Thursday as an opportunity for community leaders to find common ground.

He plans to meet with the family of Jacob Blake, the Black man shot seven times by a white officer, and to host a discussion with business figures, civic leaders and law enforcement officials.

President Donald Trump visited Kenosha two days ago.