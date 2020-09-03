Judge says she’ll try to rule next week in Iowa schools case

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -- A judge says she'll try to rule next week on whether to block Gov. Kim Reynolds' mandate for schools to return to in-person learning, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Judge Mary Chicchelly heard arguments in a lawsuit brought by the Iowa City school district and the Iowa State Education Association. She said that, barring "unforeseen circumstances," she would issue a written ruling next week.

Lawyers for the Iowa City district and the teachers' union asked her to impose a temporary injunction that would allow local school boards to decide when it's safe to reopen classrooms to students and teachers.

Many school districts begin classes on Tuesday in Iowa, where the virus is spreading faster than almost any other state.