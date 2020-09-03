Mexico struggles with US water debt, suggests UN audit

MEXICO CITY (AP) — As Mexico struggles to pay a water debt to the United States, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says he might personally appeal to President Donald Trump for clemency, or invite United Nations experts to audit water payments. Mexico has fallen behind in the amount of water it must send north from its dams under a 1944 treaty, and is struggling to make up the shortfall by the Oct. 24 deadline. But farmers in the northern state of Chihuahua want the water for their own crops. It has become a burning political issue in northern Mexico, with conspiracy theories and protests springing up.